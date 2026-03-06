Reps. Burchett, Boebert to Newsmax: Congress Protects Its Own

Republican Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Newsmax on Friday that Congress is blocking transparency about sexual misconduct allegations involving lawmakers after the House overwhelmingly rejected a resolution to release ethics reports tied to such cases.

The rejection of the resolution by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., came after many of the same lawmakers supported legislation to make public records connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

House lawmakers voted 357-65 on Thursday to refer Rep. Nancy Mace's resolution to the House Ethics Committee, effectively blocking a proposal that would have required the release of reports involving allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment by members of Congress and congressional aides while keeping victims' identities confidential.

Burchett said the scale of opposition suggests lawmakers are protecting their own.

"It's because they're all in on it, and the word came from on high, 'Don't vote for this thing,'" Burchett told "Finnerty."

"They give some constitutional reason back and forth. The reality is it's about clarity. It's about transparency."

Burchett noted that many lawmakers who opposed the resolution supported the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation that requires the release of records related to Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

"They're pointing the fingers on Epstein, yet they're not looking in the mirror at themselves," he said.

Burchett said the public deserves to know how taxpayer money has been used to settle workplace misconduct claims involving congressional offices.

"There's a slush fund. And there's been over $17 million that has been spent on that of your money — of the taxpayers' money — to pay off people that have been involved in harassment in their office, sexual harassment and other things," he said.

Congress created the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights under the Congressional Accountability Act to handle harassment and workplace complaints involving congressional offices.

In the past, settlements related to such complaints were paid through taxpayer-funded accounts while the identities of lawmakers involved often remained confidential.

Burchett said Mace's resolution sought to disclose the lawmakers involved and settlement amounts without identifying victims.

"All it said was: We want to know who it was and how much money was involved, which congressmen were involved and how much money was paid — not the victims," he said.

"The victims would be redacted."

Burchett said rumors about misconduct circulate on Capitol Hill, but members cannot verify them without access to the records.

"I think I do, but the problem is I can't see the list," he said. "I think I've heard enough rumors, but those are just that, rumors. I would like to see it."

Boebert, who also voted in favor of the resolution, told "Finnerty" that lawmakers who rejected the measure were protecting colleagues from scrutiny.

"This is absolutely disgusting for anyone to vote against this," Boebert said.

She rejected claims that the resolution would have harmed victims, noting their identities would have remained confidential.

"Of course this protected victims," Boebert said. "This is one way that they were looking to cover up these sexual assaults that took place, the sexual misconduct by members of Congress."

Boebert also criticized Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who voted against the resolution amid controversy surrounding allegations of an affair with a staff member. Boebert said she had previously called on Gonzales to resign.

"I called for Tony Gonzalez to resign a couple of weeks ago, and I have put pressure on our leadership to call on him to suspend his campaign at the very least, which he did today," Boebert said.

Boebert said she does not personally know lawmakers currently involved in improper relationships with staff but believes Congress should not hide misconduct allegations.

"I do not personally know anyone that needs to be exposed who has been in inappropriate relations with their staff," she said. "But in all of this, it needs to come out."

She called the House vote one of the most troubling she has seen from colleagues.

"This is one of the grossest things that I have learned of," Boebert said. "And I think it was one of the most cowardice votes I've seen from my colleagues."

