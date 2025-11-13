Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Transparency? Dems Blocked Epstein File Release

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats repeatedly blocked earlier attempts to force the public release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, arguing next week's expected House vote is long overdue.

Burchett said Democrats spent years preventing the release of the Epstein files and argued the House should move quickly to make the documents public.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Burchett said Speaker Mike Johnson's plan for a full House vote next week mirrors the effort he attempted through unanimous consent before it was blocked Thursday, adding that he was "not surprised" that the matter is finally moving.

"Let's do it. Let's get it on. They did block my efforts to do that, of course, with unanimous consent. And people don't understand the rules they need. It's in the rule book.

"I did a video today. I even gave the page number. I can't think of it. I think it's 850. I'm not sure right now, but yeah, they continuously blocked.

"And the reason I did that is because – let's just get it out. Let's rip the bandage off. Let's let America see what's in that thing."

He argued Democrats sought delays because they wanted to steer the documents through different committees to control the narrative and shape press coverage.

"But what the Democrats want to do, they want to delay. They want to, you know, they want to run it through a different committee, whatever. And then mislead the public, just like she just attempted to mislead the public on who's on that file," Burchett said.

He criticized Democrats for suggesting former President Donald Trump appeared in the documents, pointing to sworn testimony in which an accuser said he had done nothing wrong.

"The woman swore in court that Trump didn't do anything wrong to her. And then she's going to risk perjury.

"And who are they believing now? The Democrats? Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein, and apparently, in some crazy email they have," Burchett said.

Burchett also claimed Democrats held the records for years without releasing them because they knew they contained nothing harmful to Trump.

"Look, the Democrats have had this thing for four years, four years, and they didn't. If Trump had been implicated in that thing, you know, they would have brought him up. You know, during the presidential election. Are you kidding me?" he said.

He added that Democrats have treated Trump with hostility.

"Trump is the Antichrist to those people. They wake up every morning, and they see him on the news, and they just all start collectively screaming and holding each other's hands and clutching their pearls.

"They're the biggest bunch of wusses there's ever been in the political arena. And now, yeah, and now, they can't stand it."

Asked whether the White House supports releasing the files, Burchett said the administration appears open to it. "I do, I do, but I think they want to go through the proper procedure."

