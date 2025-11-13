Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Trump 'Only One That Helped' Net Epstein

While the left and the media are trying to cover for the Democrat failure in their forced government shutdown with laundered Jeffrey Epstein emails and forced redactions, President Donald Trump is nothing but exonerated of any wrongdoing, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Newsmax.

"Here's what people need to realize is all of the women that I have spoken to, and they have gone on record, have said Donald Trump did nothing wrong," Greene told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in an in-studio interview Thursday.

"Many of them have said he helped us, and even their attorney said he was the only one that helped."

The latest attempt to smear Trump includes leftist attack dog, anti-Trump writer Michael Wolff's email exchange with Epstein before the disgraced sex trafficker's death.

"You're talking about Michael Wolff, I would say looking at these emails, you're getting a glimpse into an intricate world of all kinds of people left and right, I think it gives us an interesting glimpse into sort of the spider web of like the deep state and how global politics, because there's all these foreign leaders and countries, he talks about all these like dirty ways that they're making money connecting it," Greene continued to host Van Susteren.

"I truly believe and I remain confident that Donald Trump is not implicated in any crime here. And I stick with that because of the women's statements."

Greene said the House is moving toward an unusual forced vote to release Epstein's files after a discharge petition crossed the 218-signature threshold, setting up a direct challenge to leadership and intensifying demands for full transparency in the long-running case.

House lawmakers are preparing for the vote next week after months of reluctance from Republican leaders. Greene, a member of the House Oversight Committee and an early signer of the petition, said the procedural move was the only way to guarantee a floor vote on the bill.

"A discharge petition is a tool that members of Congress can use to take a bill and bring it to the House floor for a vote," she said.

The release of the files is essential for victims and for restoring public trust, she added.

"I think it's important for the women, and it's important for transparency. To me, it communicates to every victim of rape, every child that has been trafficked, anyone that has been caught in a horrible situation like that, that people do care about you and that there will be justice," she said.

Democrats had ample time to act when they controlled the House, Greene noted.

"They had four years to release this stuff, so they look like hypocrites when all of a sudden, now they care about the Epstein files," Greene said.

The petition explicitly demands that the Department of Justice turn over all of its Epstein materials, which she noted differ from what the Oversight Committee has already obtained from Epstein's estate.

"So the discharge petition is more narrow in scope, and it's asking the DOJ for all of their files. Our Oversight Committee investigation is actually broader," she said.

Some of the most discussed documents in recent weeks came from subpoenas issued by the committee, not the department.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Newsmax writers Eric Mack and Jim Thomas contributed to this report.