Dershowitz to Newsmax: Epstein Is Anti-Trump Media 'Darling'

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Thursday the anti-Trump media have made Jeffrey Epstein their "darling," treating the convicted sex offender's unverified claims as credible while ignoring contradictions and accusers who have recanted.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Dershowitz said that outlets hostile to President Donald Trump have seized on leaked emails and old allegations while relying on Epstein himself for narrative support — a move he called reckless and politically driven.

He said the shift is especially striking because Epstein had long been viewed as manipulative and dishonest.

"Why would anybody believe Jeffrey Epstein?" he said. "Suddenly, the media has taken on Jeffrey Epstein as their darling.

"Oh, if he said it, it must be true. Or if [journalist Michael] Wolff said it, it must be true."

He urged audiences to treat the recently leaked emails "with a grain of salt," noting that they showed Epstein insulting both him and Trump without providing evidence of wrongdoing.

After addressing the media's role, Dershowitz turned to what he sees as the real roadblock: the sealed depositions and other records being held back by three federal judges in New York.

He argued that even if the Department of Justice releases everything in its possession, the full truth will remain hidden unless the courts unseal testimony from the civil cases.

"I know who was deposed. I know what they said.

"I'm under a gag order, and I can't say it," Dershowitz said. "But The New York Times and Newsmax should be going to court and saying to the judges, we want transparency.

"We want you to do what Congress has done — remove the seal and let everybody see these depositions."

His comments come as Congress pushes to make the Epstein files public and amid renewed allegations involving Trump's proximity to Epstein.

Dershowitz emphasized that one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, Virginia Giuffre — who once accused him before withdrawing her claims — explicitly stated she had never met Trump.

Dershowitz said the public deserves access to the full evidentiary record, not selective leaks or politically motivated storylines.

He pointed to several false accusers, including one woman who admitted fabricating claims of sex tapes involving Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and billionaire investor Richard Branson.

Although he stressed that most accusers were genuine, he warned that "exploitative people" attached themselves to the case.

Dershowitz said the only solution is complete transparency.

"Everything should come out so the people who are accused have the due process right to confront their accusers," he said.

