Tags: tim burchett | gas prices | electric vehicles

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Tennesseans 'Very Frustrated' with Gas Prices

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 05:26 PM

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that his constituents are "very frustrated" with high gas prices and criticized calls for electric vehicles.

"You see how frustrated they are as a congressman, and the sad truth is it's 100% avoidable," Burchett told "National Report."

Burchett went on to criticize electric cars, saying that "the average American can't afford a $60,000 car. And besides, they're ecologically a horrible excuse. The way they harvest the rare earth minerals for the batteries and the slave labor that's involved, the poor kids that are literally waist deep in carcinogens, trying to harvest these things, so these woke Americans can feel good about themselves."

He added later that if 25% of the cars now on the road were electric vehicles, it "would shut our electric grid down because everybody's going to come home at six o'clock and get on the charger and we don't have the capacity to support it. It's just common sense. It's really nothing more than that.”

