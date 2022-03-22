Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden's Brussel's Trip 'Way Too Little, Too Late'

President Joe Biden's trip this week to Europe to meet with NATO and European allies concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "way too little, too late, " Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Tuesday on Newsmax.

Biden's trip comes a month after hostilities in Ukraine began.

"What the heck is he thinking?" Burchett said on "Wake Up America." "He needs to engage, and he doesn't need to send the vice president over there, which is a nightmare in itself."

Biden is traveling to Brussels Thursday and then visiting Poland to meet with leaders there Friday. Burchett said he thinks the plans are "just another reaction to the media" and to the left.

"His numbers are plummeting," Burchett said. "His numbers are plummeting, as well as [those of] his congressional colleagues on the left."

Burchett, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also discussed Russia's confirmed use of a hypersonic missile and its accusations that Ukraine plans to use biological and chemical warfare.

"Putin always projects," Burchett said. "He always accuses his people. Other people remember he accused the Ukrainians of extremism."

He also said he questions whether Putin's generals would follow through if he gave an order for a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

"It's not Putin just sitting there with his finger on the button," Burchett said. "I question whether they really want to get into a thermonuclear war and destroy the Earth because that is exactly what will happen. There's no such thing as a limited nuclear weapon or device because the clouds will be over it just like North Korea, when they were experimenting, China was the ones that were scared because they were afraid the winds would blow the nuclear waste over their country."

Instead, said Burchett, "I think he's [Putin is] just rattling some sabers."

Burchett also questioned the momentum of any peace talks that don't include Putin or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Putin, when they're at the peace talks table, he's bombing hospitals," Burchett said. "He's a dirtbag."

Instead, the meetings are "appeasing the media" and are "feeding into Putin's lies."

Further, Putin isn't going to stop the hostilities until he has to, meaning he won't stop "until he is dead or Ukraine has collapsed," Burchett said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here