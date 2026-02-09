Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: The Clintons Are an 'Evil Pair'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday he doesn't expect Hillary Clinton to reveal much when she testifies before the House Oversight Committee about her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Burchett appeared on "Finnerty," after Epstein's companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of trafficking underage girls for the New York financier, testified before Congress, repeatedly invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The Tennessee congressman doesn't believe Maxwell will answer any questions until she is granted clemency, which he doesn't expect to happen.

"Maybe she gets out early on good behavior and does a humongous book deal and probably ends up committing suicide or getting shot in the back of the head five times because this thing goes very deep and the people involved in it are very powerful," Burchett said.

"I'm still one of those that believes Epstein didn't kill himself," Burchett said.

Burchett said he is not sure what the Clintons will say in their testimony, but believes they have used their power to evade accountability.

"There's a reason that they're not in prison," Burchett said.

"And the reason that he was in the White House for two terms and she was secretary of state is because they were very slippery; they're very smart, and they're an evil pair."

"She's probably the brains behind the operation, but I don't think we'll get much on them," Burchett added.

"I know a lot of people are wanting us to get them, and it'll be great clickbait, but I think when it comes down to it, they'll either bail, or they won't answer very many questions and be very evasive and be very smug, because in this world there are two forms of justice," Burchett continued.

"Those like the Clintons and for the rest of us," Burchett concluded.

Burchett said anyone who expects to see the Clintons led away in handcuffs is going to end up disappointed.

"The laws got to back you up on it," Burchett said. "We gotta define what those laws were that they broke."

"And Congress cannot send somebody to jail," Burchett added. "Oddly enough, a lot of congressmen probably should be in jail.

"But the truth is I don't think it'll boil down to anything," Burchett continued.

"And that's going to make a lot of people mad. But I believe that's the truth," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com