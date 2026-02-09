Maxwell Takes 5th in Short Deposition, Sought Clemency

Lawmakers tried Monday to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, but the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein invoked her 5th Amendment rights to avoid answering questions that would be incriminating.

She was questioned during a video call to the federal prison camp in Texas where she’s serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

She’s come under new scrutiny as lawmakers try to investigate how Epstein, a well-connected financier, was able to sexually abuse underage girls for years. The deposition comes on the same day that the Department of Justice began allowing members of Congress to review unredacted files related to Epstein files, according to a letter that was sent to lawmakers.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at reporters raising questions about the Epstein files, demanding that the country “get onto something else,” but that’s highly unlikely. Many of the documents haven’t been released, and many of those now public were heavily redacted.

Republican Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, came under pressure to hold the Maxwell deposition as he pressed to enforce subpoenas on former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

After Comer threatened them with contempt of Congress charges, they both agreed to sit for depositions later this month.

An attorney for Maxwell told lawmakers that she would be willing to testify that neither President Donald Trump nor former President Bill Clinton were culpable for wrongdoing in their relationships with Epstein, according to both Democratic and Republican lawmakers who exited a closed-door deposition with Maxwell.

Democrats argued that Maxwell’s assertion was an appeal to Trump to end her prison sentence.

"It’s very clear she’s campaigning for clemency," said Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat.

Maxwell has been seeking to have her conviction overturned, arguing that she was wrongfully convicted. The Supreme Court rejected her appeal but she has asked a federal judge in New York to consider what her attorneys describe as "substantial new evidence" that her trial was spoiled by constitutional violations.

The Republican chair of the committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said it was "very disappointing" that Maxwell declined to participate in the deposition.