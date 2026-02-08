New Ghislaine Maxwell Emails Show Role in Clinton Global Initiative

Newly released Justice Department records tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigations include emails that, according to The New York Times, show Ghislaine Maxwell helped plan the launch of the Clinton Global Initiative.

They show that she arranged a $1 million wire to the marketing firm producing its first conference, adding fresh detail to long-scrutinized overlaps between Epstein's circle and former President Bill Clinton's post-White House work.

The Justice Department has posted more than 3 million files related to Epstein under a congressionally mandated disclosure, warning that, given the volume, some material may still contain sensitive information even after redactions.

In the newly released cache, Maxwell joined budget discussions around the first Clinton Global Initiative conference, worked through production issues with Clinton aides and executives at Publicis Groupe, and obtained wiring instructions to send $1 million to Publicis to cover work on what an email described as "the Clinton project."

The source of the money was unclear in the emails described by The New York Times, and the paper reported that it could not determine whether Epstein supplied the funds.

One message cited showed Epstein pressing Maxwell about the payment after she received the wiring instructions: "Ask him to tell you why 1 million now and where will it be going," Epstein wrote.

Clinton Global Initiative materials from the Clinton Foundation show the first meeting was held in New York City in mid-September 2005, after the planning period described in the emails.

Maxwell was sentenced in June 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors, prosecutors said at the time.

In a two-day Justice Department proffer interview conducted July 24 and July 25, 2025, Maxwell described herself as deeply involved in the early planning of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Asked whether Epstein had business dealings with the Clintons, she said she "was part of the beginning process of the Clinton Global Initiative" and that Epstein "may have helped me help them," adding that he "may well have involved himself" only through her role.

When pressed on how central she was to the effort, Maxwell replied, "I — I would say very central to that, yes."

In the same interview, Maxwell was asked when she last traveled with or saw Bill Clinton.

She answered: "It was in — was late 2000 and, I don't know, '16, '17, '18, something in — it was in Los Angeles." She added that she believed Clinton "was hosting something, or he was at an event," and she said she had dinner with him there.

The Justice Department has publicly posted redacted transcripts of Maxwell's interview sessions on its website, including the July 24, 2025, transcript and the July 25, 2025, continuation.

The disclosures come as the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee prepares to question Bill and Hillary Clinton in transcribed, video-recorded depositions later this month as part of its inquiry into Epstein.