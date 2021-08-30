Democratic Texas Judge to Newsmax: Biden Should Resign Over Border Crisis

Webb County, Texas, Judge Tano Tijerina, a Democrat, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden has handled the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border so badly that he should resign.

Biden ''acts like we have all these crazy closed doors and locked doors [at the border] with, I don't know how many latches, but in all reality, we have an open-door policy, and that is very, very, incorrect,'' Tijerina said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''And that puts us [at risk of] a terroristic attack, and I'm going to tell you right now: If there happens to be such a plague, we should ask for his resignation as we speak right now,'' he said.

Born and raised in Laredo, along the border, Tijerina took office in January 2015, presiding over a five-member Commissioners Court that has budgetary and administrative authority over county government operations, according to the county’s website.

As of 2019, the county had 276,652 residents spread out across 3,375 square miles and has recently been ground zero for the surge of migrants crossing the southern border illegally.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 212,000 immigrants came across the border illegally in July alone, and the total has reached more than 1.3 million so far this year.

''As far as the Biden administration here in the border, it's [just] gone. He [Biden] is nowhere to be found,'' he said. ''It's really sad because it doesn't matter what's going on, the point is that we need his help, and we need them beyond, you know, this whole situation that he's in. He is so devoted to the to the blue, the Democratic Party, that he's forgetting the American people.''

The judge said that much of the supposed ''COVID relief money'' passed by Congress has not seemed to have made its way to localities and counties like his where it is sorely needed.

''You know, it's really sad that they call it 'COVID relief,' when in reality, it went to pay their friends and everybody else,'' he said. ''I'm going to fight, and I'm going to say this on behalf of the county judges and the mayors here in the border [towns]: We definitely need your help, [President] Biden.''

''We respect you at least as much as possible,'' he continued. ''But there is a certain point that enough is enough. And we local officials have to bear the burden, and we have to bear the cost. This is something that we're asking them to help. You know, we cannot turn a blind eye from this anymore.''

