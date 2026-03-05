Rep. Massie to Newsmax: Congress Owes Military Full Debate on Iran

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that he wants to ensure the mission in Iran does not end up in a quagmire like past campaigns in the Middle East.

Massie appeared on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE" after he was one of two Republicans who voted for a war powers resolution Thursday to halt President Donald Trump's attacks on Iran, a rapidly widening conflict that is reordering U.S. priorities at home and abroad.

The vote in the House failed 219-212.

"What Congress owes our members in the military is a full debate and a list of objectives and goals in this mission so that when we do reach those goals, when our brave men and women accomplish those things, they can come home and we don't end up in a quagmire like we had in Iraq and like we had in Afghanistan," Massie said.

"The taxpayers also deserve an answer because they're going to see the price of gasoline and groceries go up because of this," Massie added. "And that's just all I'm asking Congress.

"That's all I ask them to do today, was to debate this and authorize it and give it a scope and some mission so that we can win. The soldiers are done, they can come home, and it doesn't drag on forever."

Despite voting for the war powers resolution, the Kentucky congressman praised the job the military was doing in Iran.

"They're doing a great job taking out the tactical assets of Iran and their ability to even defend themselves," Massie said. "I've got no doubt that we can level Iran if we put our mind to it. The question is, what comes next?"

"Once you declare war, once Congress authorizes it, it's up to the president to execute the war, to wage the war," Massie added. "And Congress at that point does need to take their hands off.

"You can't say, 'Oh, you shouldn't have moved these troops there. You shouldn't have attacked that at all, all we are obligated to do under the Constitution is give that authorization.' And then once we've authorized it, we do need to give members of our military the tools they need to accomplish the job."

The House also approved a separate measure affirming that Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism.

