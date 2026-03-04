Burchett: Voters Should Keep Us Honest to Ensure Iran Isn't a Forever War

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., warned Tuesday that U.S. military action in Iran could slide into "another forever war," urging "MAGA voters" to stay "concerned," press the Trump administration for answers and "keep us honest" even when the decisions come from President Donald Trump.

Burchett made the comments after a reporter asked what message he had for Trump supporters worried the Iran operation could expand.

"I would say stay concerned," Burchett said. "I mean, be concerned. Be vigilant. Hold our feet to the fire. Keep us honest on that issue."

Asked whether those voters should remain concerned even when it is Trump's decision-making, Burchett replied, "Absolutely, ma'am. Nobody's above reproach."

"Just don't tell the president I said that," Burchett added.

The exchange came as lawmakers, shaped by the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, challenged the administration's rhetoric about a new U.S. military operation in the Middle East. Trump has suggested U.S. strikes in Iran could last anywhere from a week to a month.

At the same time, Trump has indicated that the U.S. has the capacity to sustain a prolonged campaign.

"The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better. As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

"Wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries' finest arms!)," he continued. "At the highest end, we have a good supply, but are not where we want to be. Much additional high-grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries."

Some conservative Republicans and supporters of the Make America Great Again movement have joined Democrats in expressing criticism of the decision to strike Iran.

Two House Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio, are backing a push to force a House vote on Thursday to keep the president's war powers in check.

Most Republicans support Trump, saying he acted in the national interest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, another Trump ally, also sought to rebut fears that the Iran campaign would become open-ended.

"I hear the people are saying you're going to have an endless war here," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday. "You're not going to have an endless war."

He added, "This terror regime in Iran is [at] the weakest point that it's been since it hijacked Iran from the brave Iranian people 47 years ago."