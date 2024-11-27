Democrat Strategist to Newsmax: Harris Shouldn't Run Again in 2028

A Democrat strategist tells Newsmax she'd rather not see Vice President Kamala Harris try for another run for the White House in 2028.

Theryn Bond, when asked on "National Report" Tuesday if she thought it would be a good idea for Harris to continue with her political ambitions, responded: "Not to run for president again in 2028. Please don't."

Harris has been keeping a low profile since her loss to President-elect Donald Trump, but she's reportedly been telling her advisers and allies that she is "staying in the fight," as wants to keep her political options open, including a potential presidential campaign in 2028 or to run for governor of her home state of California in two years, reports Politico.

Bond said she "can't really speak" for a potential run for California's governor for Harris, as "Californians seem to support her significantly."

But still, it's difficult to determine what that support looks like now that Harris lost her election.

"That may be the only thing that may make sense for her to consider, but another shot at the presidency, I hope she doesn't," said Bond. "If she is relying on those same advisers that advised her this cycle, that's not who I would listen to."

GOP strategist Luke Ball, also appearing on Tuesday's show, said he agrees that running for governor of California may be Harris' only shot at continuing her political life after losing to Trump.

"I think she might have a hand up in California because I think that's one of the only states where she might actually have an edge," said Ball.

However, if Harris tried to run for election anywhere else, her chances would not be good, said Ball.

"I don't think she'd be able to get elected to dog catcher," he said. "If I'm a donor, if I'm a Democrat, I'm looking at this race and I'm looking at the aftermath as we start to go through the autopsy of the campaign, and I'm seeing that we're paying millions of dollars to celebrities to astroturf the campaign instead of spending that money on critical resources."

