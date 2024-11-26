Dem Donor: Harris Disqualified 'Forever' After $20M Campaign Debt

Compiling a huge campaign debt disqualifies Vice President Kamala Harris from holding future public office, according to a Democrat megadonor.

Attorney John Morgan, founder of the Morgan & Morgan firm, said reports that Harris' losing presidential campaign is $20 million in debt after a lavish spending spree "disqualifies her forever."

Morgan told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo that the reported $1.5 billion spent by the campaign in four months is proof that Harris shouldn't run again.

"I think this disqualifies her forever," Morgan said. "If you can't run a campaign, you can't run America. The same thing is going to follow Harris for the rest of her career. She cannot be trusted with the money, and the donors are going to be, like, 'Where is this money?'"

Harris spent $1.5 billion – averaging about $100 million per week – during a 15-week presidential campaign, The New York Times reported.

Politico's California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago reported that Harris' campaign ended the race "at least $20 million in debt."

Morgan told Cuomo that donors poured money into the Harris-Walz campaign focused on defeating Donald Trump, not electing Harris.

"All of a sudden, everybody's got the keys to the candy store, ad buyers, talent consultants. There's 100 days to do it, and the money started pouring in," Morgan told Cuomo.

Morgan added that "ego" and a "crazy" desire to receive commissions on placed ads contributed to the spending, which also included $15 million for "event production," $4 million in private jets, and $1 million to Oprah Winfrey's company.

Asked if someone perhaps stole money from the campaign, Morgan said, "Maybe legally."

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are set to address the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) finance directors, The Hill reported.

It was reported less than two weeks ago that Democrats were sending persistent appeals to Harris supporters without expressly asking them to cover any potential debts, enticing would-be donors instead with other matters: the Republican president-elect's picks for his upcoming administration and a handful of pending congressional contests where ballots are still being tallied.

"The Harris campaign certainly spent more than they raised and is now busy trying to fundraise," said Adrian Hemond, a Democrat strategist from Michigan. He said he was asked by the campaign after its loss to Trump to help with fundraising.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.