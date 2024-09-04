Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Looking Into Counties Defying Voter Registration Plan

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office is looking into other counties proactively sending registration applications to people who are eligible but unregistered to vote after filing a lawsuit in a state district court in Bexar County that seeks an emergency order to block the program there.

"I think there may be other counties," Paxton told Newsmax TV’s "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We're pretty sure there are many counties that are doing this, and we're looking into that now. Counties are not allowed to do things they're not specifically directed to do in Texas."

These counties are not directed to send out voter registration to potentially ineligible voters, illegal citizens, illegal people that are not supposed to be here. And even if they could do it, they're supposed to bid the process. It's supposed to be a transparent process. And in this case, they didn't do any of that," he added.

The lawsuit contends that counties lack the authority to send out unsolicited registration applications, while also arguing that Bexar County officials erred by awarding the contract without going through a competitive bidding process.

The legal clash escalates a brewing fight between Texas Republicans and some of the state’s largest counties over initiatives to proactively send registration applications to people who are eligible but unregistered to vote.

Harris County leaders are weighing a similar plan, and Paxton warned the two counties against such efforts Monday evening, claiming they would run afoul of state law and risk adding noncitizens to the voter rolls.

