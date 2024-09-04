Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump 'Doesn't Need Traditional Debate Prep'

Former President Donald Trump "doesn't need traditional debate prep," according to his national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, because he gets the same experience each day on the campaign trail.

"President Trump is ready for the debate next week, and we very much look forward to the opportunity for him to contrast his strength and record of success with [Vice President] Kamala Harris' weakness and record of failures," Leavitt said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Now, President Trump, as has been reported, doesn't need traditional debate prep. He doesn't do the stand-in actor to pose as his opponent.

"He understands the issues that matter to voters, and his prep comes every single day on the campaign trail, when he takes questions directly from voters, engages in town hall-style events, and sits down for media interviews, even with hostile interviewers. He doesn't care because he has a command of the issues. He understands where this country is and what we need to do to solve the problems that Kamala Harris has created. Unlike Kamala Harris, by the way, who hasn't done a solo sit-down interview since becoming the Democrat nominee."

Leavitt called it "unacceptable" that Harris has not held a press conference or sat down for a one-on-one interview with the media in the 45 days that she has been the Democrat presidential nominee. She also said the vice president's campaign wanted to "bring in notes" for the Sept. 10 debate against Trump in Philadelphia.

"You can't bring in notes for a negotiation with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," Leavitt said. "You shouldn't be able to bring them into a debate stage."

Asked if the Trump campaign has done enough to define Harris in the minds of independent voters, Leavitt said that "weak, failed, and dangerously liberal are the words that our campaign has been chanting now for the last 45 days."

"We will continue every single minute of the next 60 days to ensure that every voter understands that's who Kamala Harris is," Leavitt said. "She is a radical liberal from San Francisco who has supported some of the most dangerous policies to ever come out of the United States Senate. Kamala Harris wants to ban fracking, which will bring up the cost of living in this country. Kamala Harris has been weak on crime her entire career, allowing violent criminals to run free. She wants to eliminate cash bail. Look at what she's done as border czar of this country, allowing an open border invasion of more than 11 million illegal people.

"And Kamala is traveling to New Hampshire today to tout a new plan to help small businesses. Why hasn't Kamala Harris helped small businesses in the last four years? In fact, small business optimism, according to the Small Business Administration, is at a record low and it has been for the last 31 months with Kamala Harris as vice president. If she really wanted to help the middle class and the American people, she could do it today, as vice president of the United States. Nothing will change if she's reelected. It will only continue to get worse as she continues to support radical liberal policies that will turn America into a communist hellhole once and for all."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com