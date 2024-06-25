Whistleblower to Newsmax: Texas Hospital Covered Up Child Trans Surgeries

Dr. Eithan Haim, a surgeon who completed his residency at Texas Children's Hospital, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Department of Justice filed criminal charges against him after he had blown the whistle the hospital was conducting intrusive gender transition procedures on children. The development comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, prohibiting hospitals from enacting such procedures or treatments on children.

"This is a political prosecution," Haim told "The Chris Salcedo Show" regarding the DOJ's filing.

It's a political prosecution, Haim added, "because I told the truth and challenged the dominant political ideology. And the current state of our country is that if you do that, you're going to face four felonies and up to ten years in prison. But we're going to fight this all the way. We need all the support we can get. We will not back down. If anyone wants to help, it's Give Send Go."

During the interview, Haim said that the treatments or procedures on children would result in lifetime medical patients.

"I think that underlying what they're doing to these children is so heinous, so vicious — this is one of the greatest medical crimes in human history, because the interventions they're proposing, right, is they're saying that they're going to save these children's lives when they're actually putting them down the road to becoming chronic medical patients, where their existential existence depends on a doctor's prescription pad or a surgeon's recommendations," Haim added.

"So, instead of being able to live a healthy life right where you're free from doctors, they become permanently tied, permanently tethered to the boundaries of a hospital, which is the most vicious thing I could possibly imagine. And this is all happening during a time in these kids' lives where they are least able to understand the consequences of their actions."

According to Fox News, in May 2023, Haim leaked documents to journalist Christopher Rufo, revealing the hospital continued operating its child gender clinic amid Abbot's signing into law a ban on such procedures.

Texas Children's Hospital responded in 2022 to an opinion from Texas Attorney General's Office claiming it had "paused hormone-related prescription therapies for gender-affirming services. This step was taken to safeguard our health care professionals and impacted families from potential criminal legal ramifications."

Haim claimed he did not include the patients' names in the documents to Rufo, which would violate HIPAA.

The DOJ argued Haim allegedly obtained the information "with the intent to cause harm to TCH's physicians and patients."

Haim, who could face ten years in prison, has pled not guilty to the DOJ's charges.

