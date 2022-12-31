×
Tags: texas | border | congress | pete sessions

Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Texans 'Single Issue Members of Congress'

By    |   Saturday, 31 December 2022 04:15 PM EST

Texas is the most impacted state under President Joe Biden's administration, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

The congressman's statement comes as the Lone Star state has faced a record-breaking rise in border crossings.

"We have a very difficult circumstance right now with the president of the United States, whose placing Texas in a difficult position; yes, the entire country, but Texas, in particular, because of the overrunning of our state by illegals that are placing extraordinary measures upon all our small cities and larger cities," Sessions told "Saturday Report."

Sessions added, because of the high influx of migrants entering from Texas' southern border, it will mean Texans vote as "single issue members of Congress."

