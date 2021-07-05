Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Trump Organization Charges Continue Political Attack

The charges that have been filed against the Trump Organization and its CFO Alan Weisselberg are just what New York's attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney's office have been trying to do for years, and it's all about political attacks on Republicans, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Newsmax Monday.

"They'll just keep digging and trying to ruin their lives because they disagree with them politically, and that is so sad to me," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "That type of action is taking place in this country, but that seems to be the direction of Progressive Democrats, and unfortunately, sometimes even Republicans. It is not the right direction for the country."

Paxton, who himself is under federal investigation, said that such actions occur because of political disagreements, and in the case of the Trump Organization, "is there a way to go to a grand jury and get probable cause? Probably but that doesn't mean they've committed a crime. And it just is sad to me that they try to destroy people today because they disagree with him politically, and it's happening not just to Donald Trump, but it's happening all over the country."

He added that such charges were are happening as a new pattern over the last several years, where "we want to take you out of office because we dislike your politics, and so, we are going to find something; we're going to make your life miserable and make you want to leave politics."

That discourages "good people who are law-abiding citizens from wanting to run for office because they feel like they'll be convicted of something somewhere down the line by somebody because they are disagreed with on their political views."

Paxton visited the Rio Grande Valley border area with Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and he said that he thinks Trump remains such a potent political power because he's '"not willing to walk away and let the country go down the tubes and let the border be a disaster, and let some of these other issues related to election integrity be a disaster."

However, he said he is glad that Vice President Kamala Harris showed up at the border, even if her trip was motivated by Trump's.

"She at least showed up, but she could have learned so much more," he said. "I wish that they would take the time to talk to the people that are actually dealing with the law enforcement issues with our local sheriffs, or whether it's the state police or whether it's our border agents. I wish you'd take the time to understand what they want, instead of making up their own little policies that don't work for any of those guys."

