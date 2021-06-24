Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'They Want This Mouth Shut'

Striking back at a New York appeals court decision Thursday to suspend Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York, former President Donald Trump's personal attorney on Newsmax rejected the "horribly dishonest opinion," "a Democrat decision."

"This is a Democrat decision by five judges who should be themselves investigated, because they're destroying fairness," Giuliani told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I'm not very happy about this. I love practicing law; it's my passion. I've done it for 50 years. I've done it for 50 years without, I think, a single complaint ever. I've been involved in some of the most bitter litigation imaginable — never had charges like this — and I've had my life threatened any number of times for the cases that I brought that I think really helped my country."

An angry and near emotional Giuliani had his words trail off as he spoke to host Greg Kelly live in the studio Thursday night.

"And I don't appreciate these ... I mean, it's," he continued. "I don't know exactly what I can't say and what I can say.

"All I can tell you is America is not America any longer. We do not live in a free state. We live in a state that's controlled by the Democratic Party, by [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo, [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio, and the Democrats."

Giuliani called it a political search for a crime and "a double standard."

"There's no doubt if I was representing Hillary Clinton, I'd be their hero," he said. "I represented my client so effectively that they're trying to get me to shut up, because they know what's going to happen. They know what's going to happen in Arizona, and they know what's going to happen in Georgia.

"They want this mouth shut."

In suspending Giuliani's law license in New York, the court wrote: "The seriousness of respondent's uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated. This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden."

Giuliani shot back to Kelly.

"The only reason they're not controverted is they didn't let me controvert them," he said. "I've never had a hearing. I offered them the affidavits.

"First Amendment?"

Giuliani also made sure to mention that two attorneys alleged to have fired-bombed a police cruiser during George Floyd protests are still allowed to practice law.

"Did anybody torch anything as a result of anything I said? No," Giuliani added. "And, the statements they're talking about, supposedly create a danger. Where's the danger? Jan. 6 is over by the time we're talking about they're saying those statements cause danger. Where? Who did what? Who blew up a car?"

Giuliani noted the American justice system should be investigating alleged crimes, not targeting someone to find a potential crime.

"What crime are they investigating?" Giuliani asked. "They're looking for a crime. We investigate allegations of crimes. We don't go search a man's life to invent or find crimes. That's what they're doing to [Trump], and that's what the Southern District is doing to me.

"It's an investigation in search of a crime, completely un-American."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here