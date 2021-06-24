×
Trump Blasts NY 'Witch Hunt' for Suspending Giuliani's Law License

rudy giuliani points during a news conference
Rudy Giuliani (Tom Williams/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 24 June 2021 05:59 PM

After an appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York on Thursday, former President Donald Trump fired back, saying New York "should be ashamed of themselves."

Trump wrote in a statement Thursday from his Save America PAC:

"Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election?

"The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him.

"All of New York is out of control, crime is at an all-time high — it's nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves. TAKE BACK AMERICA!"

An attorney disciplinary committee asked the court to suspend Giuliani's license, asserting that the former president's lawyer violated professional conduct rules and "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large" in pursuing investigations into allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"The seriousness of respondent's uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated," the court wrote. "This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden."

Giuliani called the move a "disgrace," saying it was based on hearsay and "could have been written by the Democratic National Committee," The Associated Press reported.

"The bar association should give me an award," Giuliano told WABC-AM radio listeners. "I defended an unpopular client. I've been threatened with death. I've had a good deal of my income taken away. I've lost friends over it."

"This is happening to shut me up," he added. "They want Giuliani quiet."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


