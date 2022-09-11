9/11 Widow to Newsmax: Biden Still Won't Meet With Families on Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden last year signed an executive order to demand a declassification review of the intelligence documents related to the 9/11 attacks, but has yet to meet with family members who are still seeking answers and the role of Saudi Arabia's kingdom in the horrific events, Terry Strada, national chairwoman of 9/11 Families United, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"President Biden, you are the sitting president and it is your obligation now to work with the 9/11 families to respond to the request to meet with you to talk about all of this evidence that you've released," Strada, whose husband died in the attacks, commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," adding that the documents point a "direct line" to the kingdom in Saudi Arabia.

"It's your job to protect Americans going forward, and we can't do that unless you help us deal with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and get a full accounting of 9/11 and the families receive the justice that we deserve," she continued. "This chapter of our life is so painful and unless you meet with us and help us close the chapter on accountability, we will continue to suffer in a way that is cruel, and we shouldn't have to keep going through this year after year."

The documents are information that wasn't presented to the 9/11 Commission, which Strada said Sunday did not have the time or funding to properly investigate the Saudi links.

The FBI started a secret investigation, Operation Encore, which took a decade, and part of the documents Biden released came from their probe, Strada said.

"We now know there were at least 12 Saudi nationals that were here in the ministry of Islamic Affairs in Washington, D.C., in the embassy" who devised an anti-American plan to meet the hijackers and supply them with "money, the logistics, the flying lessons" to carry out the attacks, she added. "It was the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, their government agencies, their state-funded charities, their banks, and their wealthy individuals, and it's all there now in black and white."

Strada is in New York City on Sunday, returning to where her husband lost his life in the World Trade Center's North Tower 21 years ago, and said it's still difficult to return to the city she once called home but it's still the "right place to be on this day."

But in the years that ensued, Strada said her group filed a lawsuit against the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with it taking a new law to get them into the courtroom.

"We've had to fight for documents," she said. "We've had to fight our government, the Department of Justice, the State Department…it is a shame that our government has been blocking the truth from us."

And now, Strada said she doesn't understand why the White House won't meet with her group.

"My organization wants to meet, wants to work this out without any fanfare," she said. "We just want the truth and we want accountability."

