9/11 Widow: Biden Continues to Shield Saudis' Involvement in Attacks

Terry Strada, whose husband died in the World Trade Center on 9/11, on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden for not releasing documents regarding any involvement in the attacks by Saudi Arabia.

Strada, a volunteer for 9/11 Families United, made her comments in a column for USA Today.

“President Joe Biden promised openness and transparency if the American people put him in the White House,” she said. “In fact, just hours after taking office, the White House expressed the president’s commitment ‘to bring transparency and truth back to government – to share the truth, even when it's hard to hear.'

“It appears there is an exception, however, regarding the role the kingdom of Saudi Arabia played in giving substantial support for the murderous Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 innocent men, women and children.

“To date, just like the past three administrations, the Biden administration continues to shield Riyadh from accountability for the actions of Saudi government agents within the United States to support the terrorist hijackers.

“It is reprehensible that nearly 20 years after the brutal attack on our country, our federal government continues to prioritize its relationship with the kingdom over justice for Americans.”

She claimed Saudi officials “assisted these terrorists in obtaining accommodations and with transportation, opening and funding bank accounts, acquiring identification, blending into the community and enrolling in flight lessons.”

But, she said, relevant documents were locked away and kept from public view by Bill Barr, who had served as attorney general.

“Thus far, the Biden administration has shown no interest in reviewing that misguided decision,” she said.

She noted the 20th anniversary of the attacks will be soon be observed.

“As we look to that day, we are not seeking compassion or words of condolence from our commander in chief,” Strada said. “We are looking for him to lead – now – and recognize that 9/11 is more than a date to honor, but a wound that deepens for us with each slight and each passing year.

“We need to heal. We need the truth and we deserve justice. Twenty years is too long to wait.”