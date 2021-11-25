Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Allowing Noncitizens to Vote in NYC Undermines Democracy

Rep. Claudia Tenney denounced a push in New York City to allow non-citizens to vote on Newsmax Wednesday night.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Cortes & Pellegrino," the New York Republican said that a push for non-citizens to vote "not only undermines our right to vote, it undermines the government that you're voting in. ... The real egregious thing about the New York City bill is that it only has a 30-day residency requirement. That's it."

The bill referred to as "Our City, Our Vote" would give non-citizens, roughly 800,000 of which reside in New York City, the right to vote in local elections.

Tenney questioned, "why do the people not want to have, you know, this centralized planning on this globalist type of society because that's not what they bargained for. It diminishes their rights."

"And they're doing this through voting," Tenney adds. "And voting is the most profound expression of our self-governance; is to be able to vote in a free, fair election; where our vote is private; where the king or the dictator, [whoever], doesn't know who how we voted."

The bill is expected to be approved on Dec. 9 by the New York City Council. Mayor-elect Eric Adams says he supports the bill. But not all are on board. Recently during a radio interview, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio decried the bill, saying that it "has to be decided at state level, according to state law."

