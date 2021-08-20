Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Moves Made to Force Out Biden

Rep. Claudia Tenney, who has called for President Joe Biden to resign over Afghanistan told Newsmax Friday that she "wouldn't be surprised" if attempts are being made to pin the issues on the president as a way to get him out of office.

"I know it's really curious that the vice president is completely absent in this crisis in America and what Joe Biden has created with this policy," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" about Vice President Kamala Harris, who has remained largely quiet about Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into Kabul and has kept her public statements about the crisis to Twitter.

She is scheduled to travel to Vietnam and Singapore next week in a trip being seen as critical given the situation in Afghanistan.

Tenney on Friday said Biden has been "duplicitous" with his answers about Afghanistan, including in this week's interview with ABC News.

"But then again Kamala Harris is on record, saying she fully supported this reckless whole out of Afghanistan or surrender, as many are calling it," said Tenney. "It's the reason I called for Joe Biden's resignation, and I think Kamala Harris should bear some of the responsibility as well."

She added that the members of Biden's administration, in particular Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aren't able to handle the situation.

"There's been just a display of weakness when we need a display of strength and power," said Tenney. "We're dealing with terrorists who are literally killing people in Afghanistan when we had a fairly, you know, an 18-year lull of American citizens losing their lives there ... we were winding it down. We were maintaining a certain status quo."

However, Tenney said she doesn't think Harris would be a better option for the White House, but she doesn't think Biden has the "cognitive ability" to remain.

"He expressed himself in a very arrogant, callous way," she said. "He doesn't seem to really understand what's going on on the ground ... at least with Vice President Harris, I know that there are not any cognitive problems but she may not have the competence to be president."

She also accused the White House of not providing straight answers, and she wants to know what Biden knew and when he knew it.

"I really think he's not capable of doing this job," she said. "The crisis at the border; you name it everything. He claims he was inherited this. Come on. He's the commander in chief. He could have changed the plans at any time."

