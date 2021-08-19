Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Where Is Kamala Harris on Afghan Women's Plight?

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Thursday demanded to know where Vice President Kamala Harris has been after the fall of Afghanistan, asking Newsmax why the nation's first female vice president isn't defending the women and girls who are in grave danger from Taliban rule.

"Where is she, defending women and girls, standing up for human rights, standing up for these women and girls who we know are going to be pushed into sex slavery?" the Tennessee Republican asked on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know that they are going to be brutalized. We know the women who have worked with us with our Secretary of State's program for women and girls, these are women that are going to be murdered."

Women and girls in Afghanistan are having to hide because the "Taliban has said they are going to eliminate them," Blackburn added.

"I fear for these women and girls who have stepped up for the cause of freedom, who have tried to make their country a better place," the senator continued.

However, Biden, Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have not spoken out, said Blackburn.

"I even said where is the Squad on this?" she said. "They're always about women and defending women in human rights. But where are they?"

Meanwhile, Biden told ABC News in an interview Wednesday that the chaos after the withdrawal from Afghanistan was unavoidable, but Blackburn said the real issue is that the president "tossed away the exit strategy that former President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had put in place.

"Biden wanted to work off a date on the calendar," she said. "We have American citizens there. We have Tennesseeans there. We have those that have supported our men and women in uniform and what we have tried to do is get answers and to figure out what the strategy is going to be. This is frustrating."

She also spoke out about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's comments that there may be difficulty in getting all Americans evacuated from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

"For the secretary of Defense to stand behind a podium and say, we have no capability to go rescue the Americans who were in country, many of these are people that have worked with the embassy," she said. "They have worked with the NGOs. They have worked as contractors with the military, and now the military is saying 'We think it is 15,000 people and we have no way to get them to the airport, but by the way, get yourself to the airport will get you out.'"

But instead, the Biden administration "hated everything Donald Trump did and wanted to toss it aside," and instead of requiring conditions for the withdrawal, "they wanted a date on the calendar."

Meanwhile, Blackburn and her colleagues have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to ask the progress of special counsel John Durham's investigation into accusations that the Obama/Biden White House led the FBI to spy on Trump before the 2016 election.

"I organized a letter with 41 of my Senate colleagues," she said. "I would like to know what is going on with this investigation. We deserve an update to know where they are in the process and when we are to expect a final report and nd when will that report be made public."

