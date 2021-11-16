Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Spending Bill's Aims for Green New Deal 'Scary'

Almost $1 trillion from the Democrats' spending bills is going into implementing the Green New Deal issues at a time when Americans are suffering from inflation rates that continue to grow, and that's "realy scary," Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I've heard that we're going to strive to have zero emissions, probably within the next 10 years," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What's really tragic about this is the fact that we worked so hard to stop this dangerous Green New Deal implementation."

Further, the Biden administration is being praised for the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the federal government has always spent billions of dollars over the years to fund roads, bridges, and other infrastructure needs, without passing a massive package to do it all at once, said Tenney.

"We're talking about Afghanistan and the mess there and that we're projecting weakness around the world," she said. "We just had hostages taken at one of our embassies and nobody's talking about it or saying anything about it."

But the Biden administration is talking about "shutting down our independence and gasoline and fuels and fossil fuels as if they're not going to be part of the future," said Tenney. "Think about this: 80% of the batteries that they want to produce are made in China, so we're going to shift the whole priority on ... American jobs and American workers back to China after we spent four years bringing those jobs back."

She added that she's "astounded" that anyone from her state would vote for the bill, as its "exactly what Albany has delivered over the last 20 or 30 years, which has put New York in a free fall economically."

Tenney also on Tuesday rejected White House arguments from press secretary Jen Psaki, who called the spending bill the way to rebuild the country's economy.

"She's paid to just tell the line but of course, it's terrible," said Tenney. "Even Obama economists are saying that this is one of the worst inflationary and most dangerous inflationary periods ... in decades. Inflation is a tax on the people who can least afford it are middle and lower income earners and they're also not getting jobs. They're also being laid off because of these vaccine mandates, which are in New York, and those are also becoming a huge problem as we try to recover."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here