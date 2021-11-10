×
RNC Chair McDaniel: Biden, Dems 'Out of Touch' With Reality of Inflation

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 November 2021 12:02 PM

With consumer and producer prices skyrocketing with the highest inflation rate in more than 30 years, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is warning Americans about the dangers of Democrat goals of increased tax-and-spend policies under President Joe Biden.

"Forcing unconstitutional mandates on workers and small businesses, giving tax cuts to the rich, and asking hardworking Americans to foot the bill for a socialist wish list prove just how out-of-touch Biden and Democrats are with reality," McDaniel wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"In Biden's America, your paycheck is worth less and you owe the government more."

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%, the highest month-over-month increase since June.

McDaniel warned further spending in the Build Back Better budget reconciliation package will make matters worse. Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the House and Senate already passed a $1.2 infrastructure bill last weekend.

"American families are facing record-setting costs for everyday goods, from gas to groceries, yet Joe Biden continues to push for trillions of dollars in wasteful spending and the largest tax hike in decades," McDaniel's statement began.

