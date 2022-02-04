Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Give Police the Tools They Need to Fight Crime

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that Democrats should not be pushing anti-gun arguments in the wake of rising crime rates.

Her comments came during a Friday interview on “Wake Up America.”

“It’s just unfortunate that these false gun arguments roll out every time,” she said. “It’s not the gun. It’s the person behind the gun. If the person is intending to commit violence, they’re going to do it. We had 3,000 people killed in 9/11 and there weren’t any guns. They used box cutters. We had bombings. We had all kinds of ways people will commit violence to harm each other. Domestic violence cases often don’t have guns.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden was in New York City promoting his administration’s work against gun violence.

Tenney told Newsmax the answer to gun violence is to make certain “we give the police the tools they need to fight crime.”

“The Democrats always try to blame the gun, instead of trying to blame what’s really going on and why people are committing these violent crimes and why we’re handcuffing our police by defunding them, demoralizing and dehumanizing our police force,” she said.

“Under [former] Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, we passed the so-called “Safe Act.” It is the most restrictive gun law — at least it was at the time. And look at what we have — more violence that did nothing to curb illegal gun violence. What it did was target lawful gun owners, who are among our safest gun owners … These are people who go through an extensive permitting process.”

