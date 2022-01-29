Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Gov. Hochul 'Petty Tyrant in NY'

New York might have received a new governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned, but they received the same kind of "petty tyrant" on COVID-19 protocols in Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Newsmax.

"Unfortunately, Gov. Hochul is petty tyrant in New York," Tenney told "Saturday Report."

Tenney denounced Hochul's immediate appeal of New York's Supreme Court ruling mask mandates on school children unconstitutional, effectively keeping them in place just by appealing the fact the mandates are unconstitutional.

The case now heads to New York's higher courts, but kids must remained masked up by an unconstitutional mandate.

"Even CDC guidance says these cloth masks and the improper wearing of masks aren't going to make a difference," Tenney told guest host Rita Crosby. "The omicron variant, although it's very contagious, it is not severe, and the least vulnerable population are our children, and they're actually being harmed.

"This is two years of masking for very young children in the very early stages of development."

Hochul is abusing her power by overriding the court and "the science" with her appeal, according to Tenney.

"I think she just likes the power and control," she said.

"When Gov. Hochul did this, she put really our school districts on a real confusing path," she added. "Parents came in, and they didn't know what to do, and they want their rights.

"People are tired of the masks. People are tired of the authoritarianism in New York, and I hope that people learned this is what the Democrats new reset is all about. It's about taking over."

Tenney is among the most vulnerable Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, particularly if Democrats get their way on gerrymandering.

"They're all about controlling and manipulating the people, and taking your money, by the way, too," she concluded. "I just I just hope that the science will rule in this case, and we'll see that our children have a choice – and our young children, especially, are not going to be continued to be masked."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here