Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Military Funding Must Eliminate Vaccine Mandate

Rep. Claudia Tenney, who already has introduced a bill that would prohibit funding for federal institutions that mandate COVID-19 vaccines, said Monday on Newsmax that eliminating the mandate should also be included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which is up for negotiations this month.

"It should have been done earlier this year, but hopefully we'll get it done this month; it's got to be done, so we're hoping that we can add in there an elimination of the vaccine mandate," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What we're asking is that we eliminate the vaccine mandate, especially for young healthy members of the military."

People who are serving "tend to be young," and at the top levels of fitness, said Tenney, whose son is in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"They're almost like professional athletes and are in such great shape," she said.

Further, many younger people in the military have already had COVID-19, said Tenney, so they have natural immunities.

"The biggest problem we have is we have a recruitment and retention problem already in our military," said Tenney. "Let's bring these people back and make sure they don't lose their service time. Make sure they received the payment that they deserve for this as well as the right to serve … joining our military and serving our nation, answering the call to serve as a very special type of honor, and it's a special type of person that will do that.

"Whether they serve in our armed forces, in fire departments, or police departments."

Tenney on Monday also discussed the revelations concerning Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, and said the matter violated First and Fourth Amendment protections.

"The FBI had warned Twitter, so the FBI is now involved in social media and telling them what they can and cannot put out there," said Tenney.

"When it comes to the federal government and the government, the FBI in interfering and trying to manipulate whether Twitter can run stories or whether they're removing people from the platform. We've seen emails released by Elon Musk all weekend long showing that in fact, the government did reach out so are they getting to our personal information as well."

Tenney also said that polling shows that nearly 80% of Americans believe that if the story concerning Hunter Biden and his actions had been reported, "the outcome of this election would have been different."

"I'm the co-founder of the Election Integrity Caucus, and this was interference with an election," said Tenney. "This is an attempt to suppress the voters from having the information they needed to make an informed vote, and that concerns me as well."

The main part of the story, though, concerns President Joe Biden more than it does his son, she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!