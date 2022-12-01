×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid | military | vaccine | letter

13 GOP Senators Demand Vote to End Military Vaccine Mandate

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 01 December 2022 11:25 AM EST

Thirteen Republican senators are calling for a vote to end the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The senators made their demand in a letter, spearheaded by Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Rand Paul of Kentucky, to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky on Wednesday.

Also signing the letter were Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Braun of Indiana, Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Marco Rubio of Florida, Steve Daines of Montana, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

In the letter, they express opposition to moving ahead with the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, unless the Senate votes on an amendment to prohibit discharges from the Armed Forces solely because of COVID-19 vaccination status.

"The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine mandate has ruined the livelihoods of men and women who have honorably served our country," the letter says.

"While the Department of Defense certainly must make decisions that will bolster military readiness, the effects of the mandate are antithetical to readiness of our force, and the policy must be revoked.

"The United States simply cannot afford to discharge our brave men and women in uniform and lose the investments we have made into each and every one of them due to an inept bureaucratic policy. … We respectfully request that the Senate vote on this important issue that adversely affects our service members and our national security."

A statement from Scott's office noted that as of April 2022, about 3,400 troops have been discharged from the military for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, a group of 21 Republican governors sent a letter to congressional leaders calling on them to prohibit President Joe Biden from issuing a "COVID-19 vaccine mandate" for military members.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Thirteen Republican senators are calling for a vote to end the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
covid, military, vaccine, letter
308
2022-25-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved