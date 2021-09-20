Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Blame for Afghanistan Failures Lies With Biden

Biden administration leaders such as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are being widely blamed for the fall of Afghanistan, but the "botched policy" came from President Joe Biden himself, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Monday.

"This is like a Keystone Cops episode," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Unfortunately, the tragedy is happening on the world stage in a tragic part of the world where we have a botched policy coming directly from Joe Biden. I don't believe that Gen. Milley and Secretary of Defense Austin are giving the instructions and Joe Biden doesn't know what's going on."

Biden, Tenney added, is a "jaded political hack who has been making terrible policy decisions his entire political career, and this is just more of the same."

The president turns away from the media without answering questions "because he doesn't care," and now Milley, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the others are "left to be the puppeteers to spin this, and to make it look like Joe Biden isn't at fault."

If Milley disagrees with Biden, "he should resign," said Tenney. "If you don't agree with the commander-in-chief, you resign instead of just shilling for this guy. They need to do the right thing and they need to stand up and be counted."

Meanwhile, as the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan and it is somewhat collapsing, "this whole disaster has resulted in tragedy and "Joe Biden is on the beach somewhere" relaxing and "probably getting himself ready so he could do yet ... another 10-minute speech where he refuses to take questions."

Further, the president is being "completely non-transparent and shows no empathy" to the 10 civilians killed in a U.S.-ordered airstrike, said Tenney.

She also criticized the Biden administration for "censoring drone footage" of the situation at the Del Rio, Texas, bridge where thousands of refugees, mainly Haitians, are crowded waiting for entry into the United States.

"Why are they just walking away and turning away from a humanitarian crisis that is putting, not only these people at risk, but Americans at risk?" she said. "They're doing nothing but reversing all the policies that President [Donald] Trump put in place that were protecting these people and protecting American citizens. That is the primary role of our federal government is to protect our security and they're not doing that. It's just amazing that they just walk away. People should be outraged and concerned about this censorship."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here