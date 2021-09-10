Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: US May Be In More Danger Now Than 20 Years Ago

The United States may be in a "more dangerous place now than it was 20 years ago" because of the open southern border and the vetting process for people coming out of Afghanistan, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax Friday.

"Like many of my colleagues we're working behind the scenes trying to get American citizens, green card holders, and special immigrant visa holders out," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"But you know, mixed within those people are some that are not vetting and they're not being vetted. and I've even heard from some of the people that have been on some of those transports out of Kabul that there have been suspicious people on the plane."

Tenney also on Friday remembered the 9/11 attacks, saying she'll never forget that day but she fears that Americans have.

"It was a scary day, having a young, a young son and the fear of what we watched unfold on TV and thinking it was a small plane crashing into a tower when it turned out to be a terrorist attack, the worst ever on our soil," said Tenney.

But now, "we need to understand what's happening with open borders and knowing that we have people who have been identified on terror watch lists just streaming across our border," said Tenney. "They're not being vetted. They're not being required to have vaccine mandates. And yet, you know, the security and safety of Americans is the primary role of the federal government, and I don't know if we're any safer."

Instead, "we might be even more vulnerable," said Tenney, because President Joe Biden "shown weakness when we need strength. He's not comforting when we need a comforting president, and I think it's really a sad state of affairs."

Biden had promised that all American citizens would be brought out of Afghanistan, but he broke that promise just like he broke his promises on vaccine mandates with his announcement on Thursday about extensive new rules, the congresswoman added.

"My phone is blowing up from my constituents and people all across my district about this issue with the vaccine mandate," said Tenney.

She also discussed claims from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that private groups going in to try to rescue Americans from Afghanistan are causing complications.

"We've been trying to help a family of seven," Tenney said. "Only one parent can accompany that American citizen home. Who do you choose in a family of seven? The mother? The father? Do you leave the mother in a country where the Taliban is a terrorist organization that condemns women, or do you bring the father and leave the rest of the children behind this?"