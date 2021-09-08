9/11 Rescuer: Afghanistan Withdrawal 'Letting Another Group Beat Us Again'

One of the rescuers during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, George Amitrano, told Newsmax that the pullout of Afghanistan orchestrated by the administration of President Joe Biden was like the loss suffered during the Vietnam War.

''As a child of the Vietnam era, I'm not very pleased with the way we did this,'' Amitrano said Wednesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''We left our wounded, and our people, in Vietnam, and now we're allowing another group to beat us again.''

Twenty radical Islamic terrorists from al-Qaida used box cutters to hijack four passenger airplanes from Boston and Newark, New Jersey, the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Two of the planes struck each of the two World Trade Center twin towers in Manhattan, and one plane hit the Pentagon outside Washington.

A fourth plane heading to Washington was taken back over by the passengers but crashed in western Pennsylvania.

More than 2,500 people and 300 police and firefighters were killed when both skyscrapers collapsed in New York.

Amitrano, a CPR instructor and American Red Cross trainer, was one of hundreds of civilians who joined first responders trying to rescue people from the rubble in New York.

''We heard the explosion, and I looked out the window of my office and my boss and I looked up and saw what happened,'' he said. ''Three of the guys came in from the street and said that was no small plane, it was a jet that hit. Now I'm a CPR instructor and trainer for the American Red Cross, and have been for 50 years, and when it happened, I knew they were going to be lot of the casualties, and I told my boss, 'I'm going down to see what I can help with.'''

Like many of the people who were at ground zero in New York that day and several days after, Amitrano said he is still dealing with health issues caused by the dust caused during the collapse of the towers.

''I have glass of my lungs nodules formed around the glass. I have nodules on my thyroid, that causes me to gain a lot of weight. It's — a battle every day,'' he said. ''It's something that I'm never going to allow to beat me.''

He said he feels bad for the people still stranded in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal, ending the 20-year war the attacks started.

The Taliban are ''keeping people trapped in the area that they don't want to be in,'' he said. ''They were there doing humanitarian work and it's not what I hope the American ideals would be looking at right now. I would hope after the way we were attacked, that we would have stood up better — and made sure all the people got out.''

