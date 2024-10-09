WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | newsmax | chuck schumer | texas senate race

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: My Senate Race Is Schumer's No. 1 Target

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:59 PM EDT

The No. 1 target this election cycle for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Cruz told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"You look at my last [reelection] in 2018, that race was the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history at the time, and we were outspent 3-to-1, and we ended up barely winning," Cruz told "Finnerty." "We won by less than 3 points.

"This time around, Chuck Schumer has been explicit. I'm his No. 1 target in the country, and the Democrats are spending over $100 million trying to beat me."

The FiveThirtyEight polling average showed Cruz with a lead of 3.4 percentage points (47.5%-44.1%) over his Democrat rival Collin Allread. The Cook Political Report rates the race as "leans Republican."

Cruz said only former President Donald Trump is more disliked by highly partisan Democrats than he is.

"So, George Soros and Schumer are flooding cash into the race," Cruz said.

Cruz implored voters to visit TedCruz.org and donate to his campaign "because we are in an epic battle."

"As you noted, every poll done in this race shows it is a 1-point or a 2-point or a 3-point race, and we've got $100 million coming against us," Cruz said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The No. 1 target this election cycle for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Cruz told Newsmax on Wednesday. "You look at my last [reelection] in 2018, that race was the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history."
ted cruz, newsmax, chuck schumer, texas senate race
254
2024-59-09
Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved