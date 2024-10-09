Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: My Senate Race Is Schumer's No. 1 Target

The No. 1 target this election cycle for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Cruz told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"You look at my last [reelection] in 2018, that race was the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history at the time, and we were outspent 3-to-1, and we ended up barely winning," Cruz told "Finnerty." "We won by less than 3 points.

"This time around, Chuck Schumer has been explicit. I'm his No. 1 target in the country, and the Democrats are spending over $100 million trying to beat me."

The FiveThirtyEight polling average showed Cruz with a lead of 3.4 percentage points (47.5%-44.1%) over his Democrat rival Collin Allread. The Cook Political Report rates the race as "leans Republican."

Cruz said only former President Donald Trump is more disliked by highly partisan Democrats than he is.

"So, George Soros and Schumer are flooding cash into the race," Cruz said.

Cruz implored voters to visit TedCruz.org and donate to his campaign "because we are in an epic battle."

"As you noted, every poll done in this race shows it is a 1-point or a 2-point or a 3-point race, and we've got $100 million coming against us," Cruz said.

