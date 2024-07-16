Ted Cruz: Country Less Safe Under Biden

Republicans can fix the mess at the border created by the Biden administration when Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election this November, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Tuesday while speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"Never before has an election mattered so much. We are facing an invasion on our southern border, not figuratively. A literal invasion: 11.5 million people have crossed our border illegally under Joe Biden. Look around you. This arena holds about 18,000 souls. Now imagine 639 arenas just like this filled to the brim," Cruz said.

"That is 11.5 million people larger than all but eight states in the nation. But the numbers don't show us the true price that our country is paying every day. Americans are dying, murdered, assaulted, raped by illegal immigrants that the Democrats have released. Teenage girls and boys wearing colored wristbands are being sold into a life of sex slavery. This is evil and it's wrong," he added.

Because of Biden, Cruz said, "your family is less safe. Your children are less safe. The country is less safe.

"But here's the good news: we can fix it. And when Donald Trump is president, we will fix it. We know this because he's done it before. I know this because I worked hand in hand with President Trump to secure our border, and we achieve the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. It's real simple. He's done it before. And he'll do it again," he added to applause.