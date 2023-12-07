Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: 'Brazen' Joe Biden Is Lying

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden is the one who was "lying" when he denied knowledge of son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings on Wednesday.

When asked by a White House reporter about alleged interactions with Hunter Biden's business associates, the president responded that the allegations made by the House Oversight Committee are "a bunch of lies."

"This White House is brazen," Cruz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's standing up there lying. He has lied at every stage, every stage his defense has been proven to be a lie.

"He said at the very outset of the campaign, he said he had never discussed overseas business with his son. That was a lie. We now know there were dozens of such conversations. He said he had never met with his son's overseas business partners. That was a lie. We have now multiple pictures, multiple meetings, dinners in Washington, D.C., phone calls with those business associates.

"The Democrats said there is no direct evidence of money going to Joe Biden. That was a lie. We now have multiple checks of money going to Joe Biden from entities that have received millions of dollars from Communist China."

"We have a text from Hunter Biden to a senior Chinese communist demanding millions of dollars and saying, I'm sitting here next to my father, and, if you do not pay me this money, my father will retaliate, explicitly threatening a bribe, threatening retaliation," he said. "And we have two IRS whistleblowers who have said that when the investigation asked the natural question — Was Hunter telling the truth? Was he, in fact, sitting next to Joe while he was trying to extort that bribe? — that the Biden DOJ blocked the investigation said, No. You cannot subpoena the GPS data. We don't want to know. It is a cover-up, and it's a cover-up directed by the most partisan Department of Justice we've ever seen."

With "no discernable skills," the only "conceivable service" Hunter Biden could have been providing, Cruz said, was "favors from Daddy."

"Nobody pays millions of dollars to a crackhead because Hunter Biden doesn't provide any services," he said. "All he is is a conduit. He's the frontman for selling favors from Daddy. You look at quid pro quo, the essence of bribery, and remember, bribery is one of the grounds explicitly stated in the Constitution for impeachment.

"Quid pro quo is Latin for 'this for that,'" he continued. "We know that Joe Biden performed the 'that' and in particular that he went to Ukraine, and he demanded the firing of the prosecutor that was investigating the corrupt oligarch paying millions of dollars to his son Hunter, and he held a billion dollars of U.S. funds ransom until Ukraine, in fact, fired that prosecutor, so we know the 'quo' occurred. The investigation is to determine the quid of specifically how much money Joe Biden was paid to do that."

When asked if he plans to endorse former President Donald Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, the Texas Republican hedged.

"I am staying out of the primaries," he said. "I'm going to trust the voters to make that determination. I'm good friends with Donald Trump. I'm good friends with Ron DeSantis."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com