Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Evidence 'So Clear' for Vote

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday the evidence of corruption involving President Joe Biden and his family is overwhelming enough to warrant the House to vote on opening an impeachment inquiry.

"The evidence is so clear that an impeachment inquiry is that necessary next step," Fry told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reportedly said at a news conference Tuesday he is bringing an official impeachment inquiry vote to the House floor by next week.

"At the end of the day, we're going to have a vote to validate this," Fry said. The White House and all these agencies have really tried to block us because they think, conveniently, that we don't have the authority, so this is a necessary step to continue the investigation that we're doing."

Fry praised the investigative work done by Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jason Smith, R-Mo., chairs of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary Committee, and Ways and Means Committee, respectively.

"Really, all three chairmen that have been kind of in this field have done a remarkable job getting to this point and showing a very clear problem for this president," Fry said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Related stories