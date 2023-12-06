×
Tags: joe biden | denial | house | gop | oversight | lies

Biden Calls GOP Oversight Allegations 'Just Bunch of Lies'

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 02:15 PM EST

President Joe Biden was asked Wednesday about his repeated denials of knowledge of Hunter Biden's business dealings, and he continued to deny the allegations of payments to him as "just a bunch of lies."

"I did not," Biden told a White House reporter about the alleged interactions with Hunter Biden's business associates. "And it's just a bunch of lies. They're lies.

"I did not. They're lies."

But House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has repeatedly said it is the president that is lying about his complicity with Hunter Biden's foreign influence peddling operations.

"President Joe Biden claimed there was an 'absolute wall' between his official government duties and his family's influence peddling schemes: This was a lie," Comer said in a video Tuesday, announcing the latest paper trail of payments from foreign companies and nations that flowed to Hunter Biden and then to father Joe Biden.

"President Joe Biden claimed his family didn't receive money from China: This was a lie.

"President Joe Biden claimed he never spoke to his son, Hunter Biden, about the Biden family's shady business dealings: This was a lie.

"Now, Hunter Biden's legal team and the White House's media allies claim Hunter's corporate entities never made payments directly to Joe Biden: We can officially add this latest talking point to the list of lies."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
President Joe Biden was asked Wednesday about his repeated denials of knowledge of Hunter Biden's business dealings, and he continued to deny the allegations of payments to him as "just a bunch of lies."
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

