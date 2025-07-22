Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Make All Epstein Docs Public

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that every piece of material related to the late Jeffrey Epstein's crimes should be made public in order to identify and prosecute his accomplices.

Cruz joined "Finnerty" in the wake of the Department of Justice's announcement earlier Tuesday that it is seeking to interview convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime facilitator and onetime girlfriend.

"I have long called for all of the materials concerning Jeffrey Epstein to be made public. The man was a pedophile. He preyed on young girls, and obviously, he did not do so alone," Cruz told host Rob Finnerty. "And I believe that any man who sexually assaulted an underage girl should be prosecuted and should face the full consequences for their actions."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Tuesday he expects to meet with Maxwell in the coming days, a move Cruz said makes a "lot of sense." Whether the fruits of the interview rise to the level of granting her immunity remains to be seen, Cruz said.

"She is a material witness to multiple crimes that occurred and getting her to agree to identify the men who sexually assaulted those underage girls I think makes an awful lot of sense," Cruz said.

As for immunity, "At the end of the day, that's the sort of decision prosecutors make all the time. It depends what the proffer of evidence is. It depends what she can put on the table. But I fully expect that's the conversation the Department of Justice will have with her," he added.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in Florida, having been found guilty in December 2021 of conspiracy to entice and transport minors to engage in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking conspiracy.

