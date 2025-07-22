House Oversight Passes Motion to Subpoena Maxwell

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., introduced a motion in the House Oversight government operations subcommittee hearing to subpoena convicted Jeffrey Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The vote passed by voice vote Tuesday.

The report first came via sources to Axios, but is aligned with Burchett's calls for transparency in his Sunday television appearances.

"I'm ticked off at everybody," Burchett told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "Look, this thing should have been handled. Now we're at the point they're going to start dumping files."

And not only dumping the files not yet released due to seal under the order of judges and courts, Burchett noted, but also potentially the planting of defamatory smears targeting political opponents.

"This town buries secrets," Burchett added.

"This town does not give up its secrets easy. And it's just fighting and kicking. And the reason I'm worried about these files now is the fact that the Biden administration, who, in my opinion, has a history of corruption, has tampered with these files. And we're never going to get to the bottom of it.

"And I think stuff could have been placed in those files.

"Do I have proof? Well, no, I don't. But I have a gut feeling and I have a historical reference, which is every daggum time something like this happens in this town, it gets covered up. And it needs to stop."

"I applaud the president and Attorney General Bondi for wanting to release the grand jury files: I believe that will pretty much cover everything," he told Raddatz.

"I think it's a start," Burchett said of the impending release. "I don't think we're ever going to get to the bottom of anything."

"Sen. Dick Durbin blocked my senator, Marsha Blackburn, who valiantly fought to get those records out," he added. "and the media backed him up on it.

"And now, all of a sudden, the media thinks they've got something."

Burchett's move comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche are working with Maxwell's attorney to arrange a sit-down with the Justice Department, potentially at the extension of a commutation of her sentence — as Newsmax legal analyst and former Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz has called for.

If you want full transparency, Maxwell "knows everything," according to Dershowitz, who has exclusive inside information as a former Epstein attorney.

"Ghislaine Maxwell is basically serving the sentence that Epstein would have gotten," Dershowitz told "Sunday Agenda." "She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is that she should be freed. She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress, have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything."