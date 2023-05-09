Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Biden Makes Immigration Disaster Worse

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday night the end of Title 42, a Trump administration immigration policy set to expire Thursday, will have a disastrous affect not only on his state, but for the rest of the country.

Title 42 was put in place to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic and will expire on the same day as the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We have seen for 2.5 years [under President Joe Biden] an absolute disaster unfolding on our southern border,” Cruz told “Eric Bolling The Balance.” “It keeps getting worse and worse and worse. And on Thursday of this week, the Biden administration is going to end their authority under Title 42 that is going to take a disaster and make it exponentially worse.”

Cruz likened what is happening at the U.S. southern border to an invasion.

“We are seeing masses of people crossing illegally,” he said. “Joe Biden wants that to happen. Kamala Harris wants that to happen. We're getting reports of an additional 80,000, primarily Venezuelans, heading north, and this is a deliberate decision.

“The communities of Texas are hurting. ... In south Texas, the hospitals are full. The jails are full. The schools are overflowing. We're seeing disease. We're seeing crime, and all of this, the Democrats just want to make it worse. It is infuriating and Texas is paying the price. But the whole country is paying the price.”

There have been calls among Democratic lawmakers for Biden to extend Title 42. U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, urged Biden to extend the policy because “I remain concerned that our precarious immigration system is already stretched beyond its capacity.”

Cruz said there are two reasons why the Biden administration won’t.

“Number one, they genuinely do not give a damn,” Cruz said. “And I know that sounds harsh but if they gave a damn, they would change their policies. When they see 853 migrants who died in the last year crossing illegally, they’d say, ‘let’s stop this.’ When they see 100,000 [Americans] who die of drug overdoses, they’d say, ‘let’s stop this.’

“If they cared, they would stop it, but it doesn’t matter to them.”

Cruz said the second reason is Biden and congressional Democrats see every illegal immigrant as a potential Democratic voter.

“They recognize they can't win elections based on actual policy positions because their socialist policies are unpopular in America,” he said. “They are trying to radically change the electorate in America, and they're willing to allow people to suffer and die in order to achieve that political objective. It is cynical and it's cruel what Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and every congressional Democrat are doing right now.”

