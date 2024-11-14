Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: GOP Success Due to Admin's Failures

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans were elected due to the "resounding failure" of the Biden-Harris administration on border security, inflation, and the economy in general.

"We had a truly epic battle in Texas," Cruz said on "Newsline" of his reelection campaign, which he won by more than 9 percentage points over his Democrat opponent, Rep. Colin Allred.

"It was a quarter-billion-dollar campaign," he said, adding that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "and the Democrats spent over $100 million trying to flip Texas."

"And I got to say, the voters resoundingly rejected that effort. We ended up with an incredible win.

"We won by 9 points statewide. Nearly a million votes statewide was the margin of victory," Cruz said.

"And one of the things I'm most excited about ... is that I carried Hispanics in Texas by 6 points. That was an historic realignment."

He said the Rio Grande Valley, which he described as being "overwhelmingly Democrat" for more than 100 years, "moved dramatically to the right, becoming red."

"That is, I believe, a generational shift. The reason is simple: The agenda of the Biden-Harris administration in the last four years has been a resounding failure.

"People's lives have been impacted severely and made much worse. And I think the American people, they want to see the border secured," Cruz said.

"That is going to happen. We are going to deliver on that promise.

"They want to see the economy come back. They want to see jobs come back," he said.

"And they want to see inflation under control. We're going to deliver on all of that."

