WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | donald trump | mar-a-lago | fbi

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Authorizing Deadly Force on Trump Raid Is Absolute Outrage

By    |   Wednesday, 22 May 2024 09:37 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., told Newsmax Wednesday that it is an absolute outrage that the FBI authorized the use of deadly force when it raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

"When you have a search warrant, it’s standard that you authorize the use of force, and that makes sense," Cruz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "If you’re executing a search warrant on a drug dealer or a criminal, you know it can get violent and the agents need to defend themselves. This was not a run of the mill search warrant. This was the former president of the United States."

Court documents unsealed Tuesday provided new details about the FBI's search, which angered many Republicans, especially as Trump highlighted the revelations and criticized them on Truth Social.

Cruz said Attorney General Merrick Garland showed an utter lack of judgment to sign off on the raid, especially since the FBI said they might have run-ins with Secret Service.

"It just shows how partisan and politicized the Department of Justice has gotten that the attorney general could personally think this is a good idea to go in and potentially shoot the president or anyone near him."

Cruz said the whole situation makes no sense whatsoever.

"Anyone with a modicum of judgment would know that," Cruz said.

The FBI issued a statement on Tuesday that the agency "followed standard protocol in this [Mar-a-Lago] search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force."

The statement also said that "no one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., told Newsmax Wednesday that it is an absolute outrage that the FBI authorized the use of deadly force when it raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022.
ted cruz, donald trump, mar-a-lago, fbi
322
2024-37-22
Wednesday, 22 May 2024 09:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved