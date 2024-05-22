Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Authorizing Deadly Force on Trump Raid Is Absolute Outrage

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., told Newsmax Wednesday that it is an absolute outrage that the FBI authorized the use of deadly force when it raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

"When you have a search warrant, it’s standard that you authorize the use of force, and that makes sense," Cruz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "If you’re executing a search warrant on a drug dealer or a criminal, you know it can get violent and the agents need to defend themselves. This was not a run of the mill search warrant. This was the former president of the United States."

Court documents unsealed Tuesday provided new details about the FBI's search, which angered many Republicans, especially as Trump highlighted the revelations and criticized them on Truth Social.

Cruz said Attorney General Merrick Garland showed an utter lack of judgment to sign off on the raid, especially since the FBI said they might have run-ins with Secret Service.

"It just shows how partisan and politicized the Department of Justice has gotten that the attorney general could personally think this is a good idea to go in and potentially shoot the president or anyone near him."

Cruz said the whole situation makes no sense whatsoever.

"Anyone with a modicum of judgment would know that," Cruz said.

The FBI issued a statement on Tuesday that the agency "followed standard protocol in this [Mar-a-Lago] search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force."

The statement also said that "no one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter."

