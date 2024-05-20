Sens. Cruz, Britt to Newsmax: Proposed IVF Bill Protects Parents

A new bill aiming to "unequivocally" protect in vitro fertilization should draw bipartisan support because "we all agree" protecting the ability of parents to have a child "is a wonderful thing," co-sponsors of the legislation, GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Katie Britt of Alabama, told Newsmax on Monday.

In a joint interview on "National Report," Britt emphasized "the greatest gift that God has ever given me is the opportunity to be a parent, and Ted and I want to make sure that others have that same opportunity as well."

Cruz said the bill declares "every state must allow IVF to happen, that no state can ban it. And the reason we came together and did this is IVF is miraculous medical technology if it is enabled."

"Katie and I decided to come together and put together clear legislation that unequivocally protects IVF," he added.

"Nearly 90% of Americans want IVF protected," Cruz pointed out.

"To the best of my knowledge, all 100 senators support IVF," he said. "And so this should be a bipartisan bill. This should be a bill that every senator can come together and say, Look, there are lots of issues on which we disagree, but we all agree that protecting the ability of parents to seek fertility treatment and to have a child, that that is a wonderful thing."

Both senators also weighed in on the sudden death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — a hardliner seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — after his helicopter crashed in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border.

Britt slammed President Joe Biden for his "complete weakness from the Oval Office."

"Since the moment that he got there, we are weaker and more vulnerable every day that he is the president," she said. "Unfortunately our allies no longer trust us. Our enemies are emboldened by his presidency, and we've seen that play out with Iran."

Cruz had little sympathy for Raisi's sudden death.

"It couldn't happen to a nicer guy," he said, calling him "a monster."

"The people of Iran want to be free," Cruz said. "The people of Iran historically have been friends and allies with America and they're subject to these theocratic, genocidal dictators who have created a living hell on earth there."

