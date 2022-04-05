Rep. Budd to Newsmax: Nothing to Celebrate With Obamacare Anniversary

Former President Barack Obama may have been at the White House on Tuesday to commemorate the 12th anniversary of Obamacare, but there's nothing to celebrate, Rep. Ted Budd said on Newsmax.

"Our office gets inundated with calls" from people who say the lion's share of their income is "consumed by what Obamacare has essentially created," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It looks like Biden is bringing in Obama to distract from the dismal failure that Obamacare is."

He added that the counties in his state are limited to choosing from one or two plans when they pick their coverage, so Obamacare has "really hurt the consumer."

"We need more market choice and more transparency," he said. "Let consumers decide what they need and what fits their particular case, what fits their family. Under Obamacare, we saw that premiums rose, millions of Americans had their plans canceled and choices went down, and that's never good for the American consumer or for those who are truly in need of healthcare."

Budd on Tuesday also decried the Biden administration's plan to stop the use of the Title 42 restrictions at the nation's border next month, particularly at a time when the amount of drugs and human trafficking that is coming into the United States is on the rise.

"It's absolutely a string of tragedies, and we lay that at Biden's feet for not enforcing border security, and now he's making it worse on May 23, coming up, with the removal of Title 42," said Budd. "It's going to really make things worse that we're already seeing right at the border."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Budd in his race for the U.S. Senate, will be in Smithfield, North Carolina, this Saturday, and the congressman said the rally will be a "wonderful event."

Budd said the most important issues to North Carolina are the problems with the border, but also rising inflation.

"These are all preventable problems," he said. "You have unrestrained fiscal policies that are completely irresponsible. You've got money chasing after goods that aren't there because people have been incentivized to stay home and leave the workforce.

"You've just upended things and I'll tell you what, there's no sign of it getting better until we change these policies. And I don't see Biden doing that."

