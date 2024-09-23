Retired Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Biden-Harris WH 'Normalizing Terrorism'

The President Joe Biden-Vice President Kamala Harris administration "is normalizing terrorism, is normalizing the idea that radical Islam can and should attack Israel without support from the West," said retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata on Newsmax.

"It's really, completely opposite of how we should be looking at this. Israel should have unmitigated, unwavering support, in diplomacy and information, military economic means, cyber means, everything from the United States," Tata told "Newsline."

"And we should do everything we can to help our most reliable ally in the Middle East. But because of the politics, because of votes in Dearborn, Michigan, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, this Harris-Biden team, what they do is try to have it both ways ... Israel should prosecute the war until they're safe."

The airstrikes between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated significantly in the past week after pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah exploded throughout Lebanon, killing 37 and injuring more than 2,700, in an attack linked to Israel.

Hezbollah has fired increasingly on Israel in retaliation for its ongoing war in Gaza.

"The White House has zero interest in helping Israel win any part of anything that they're doing," said Tata.

"What they have done ... is helped remove sanctions from Iran. They let them sell their oil at will. They removed sanctions from the Houthis. And now the Houthis are shutting down shipping through the Red Sea. And you know, the money, the $6 billion they gave for these six hostages? A good portion of that, as you and I know, goes to terrorism."

