Lindsey Graham Tells Israel To Go After Iran

Israel should go after Iran, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday, since until the force funding the majority of the region's terrorism is held to account, there will be no change in the region.

"October the 7th was designed to stop normalization. [Former President Donald] Trump did the Abraham Accords. [President Joe] Biden's been working to get Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel. That's a nightmare for Iran. So October the 7th was designed to stop that. It was so horrific," Graham told NBC's "Meet the Press." "Now you see a front opening in the north. So here's what I would tell my friends in Israel: Do not give up on normalization with Saudi Arabia. I know you got to deal with Hezbollah. There was an imminent attack. But two things – one or two things have to change in the Mid East. We need to make game-changing peace, which is reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Israel, or game-changing military strategy. Going into Lebanon to establish a buffer zone won't work unless you hit Iran."

"To my friends in Israel, you're fighting the proxies," he continued. "Fight the source, the great Satan, Iran. To the Biden administration, you've let Iran run wild. You've given them $80 billion of relief on sanctions. They're rich, they're running wild. And now's the time to hit the source of the problem, the Iranians."