Tarik Sheppard to Newsmax: Non-Criminal Speech Protected, 'Including Hate Speech'

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard on Saturday emphasized the department's commitment to the enforcement of laws against criminal behavior amid protests, stating that while hate speech is protected, committing crimes crosses a line.

"Speech is protected, including hate speech. It's unfortunate, but that's the case," Sheppard said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

He also acknowledged the challenge of dealing with hate speech, especially from school faculty members, asserting that "our job is to just keep the peace and make sure that people are able to exercise their rights without crossing that line and committing crimes against others."

Sheppard highlighted the NYPD's swift response to civil unrest, particularly in New York City, stating, "Our reaction time has been pretty quick on these things."

Regarding the involvement of professionals in student protests, Sheppard noted their tendency to "hijack" causes, potentially leading to violence. He stated, "When the professionals start getting involved, we have to be on the ready not only just because there's a protest but the potential for violence."

Sheppard reiterated the NYPD's commitment to responding to emergencies and crimes, stating, "If there's an emergency or if there's a crime being committed, the NYPD will not wait for the university to invite us in. We will go in, and we are authorized to do that on private property. However, we respect Colombia's effort to negotiate with their students and protesters all they want."

He emphasized the readiness of the NYPD to take action against criminal behavior, especially when directed at officers, asserting, "We're not gonna play games when it comes to committing crimes, especially against our officers. We are immediately going to take action, and we'll do what we have to do to keep our city and our officers safe now."

As students across U.S. universities continued their protests against the Israel-Hamas conflict on Saturday, some campuses closed encampments, such as Northeastern University in Boston, due to reports of antisemitic incidents among demonstrators, Spectrum News NY1 reported.

With casualties rising in the Gaza conflict, protesters nationwide are urging universities to sever financial ties with Israel and divest from companies allegedly contributing to the conflict. However, some Jewish students continue to express concerns that the protests have escalated into antisemitic behavior, causing fear on campus.

The Deputy Commissioner underscored the NYPD's approach to maintaining public safety and enforcing the law amid protests, focusing on addressing criminal behavior while respecting the right to free speech.

